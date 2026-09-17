Ancient churches. The “Brera nella città” project brings ancient, torn frescoes to the Catholic University

Thus, the fragments of the walls of many churches that have disappeared from the city map return to a place that was originally sacred: in addition to Santa Maria di Brera, which was mentioned earlier, there were Santa Maria dei Servi, the city headquarters of the Order of the Servants of Mary, once located on Corso Vittorio Emanuele II (where the church of San Carlo now stands), Santa Marta, the church of a female Augustinian monastery that was particularly important in the early 16th century, and Santa Maria delle Vetere in Porta Ticinese, a former female Dominican monastery. The frescoes (some of which are remarkable) bear the signatures of the masters of Lombard art: Michelino da Besozzo, the Borgognone brothers, Vincenzo Foppa, Zenale, and Marco d’Oggiono (a pupil of Leonardo, he is also mentioned with admiration by Vasari in his famous "Vite"). Guided tours will soon be organised so that visitors can admire them on Saturdays.