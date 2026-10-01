Inflation and populism: a familiar story

The reality, however, is that in both cases, the government is neither to be credited nor blamed. The rise in prices is the result of an exogenous shock, such as the energy crisis, and bringing inflation down to its ‘natural’ target is a task that falls to the ECB. It is no coincidence that inflation is rising across all European countries and for the same reason: the rise in energy prices, due to well-known geopolitical causes. Spain, held up as an unlikely example of energy price control, has the highest inflation rate in the eurozone: in September it rose to 4.9 per cent (5 per cent if the HICP is taken into account, which stands at 4.1 per cent in Italy), driven precisely by the rise in energy prices (+21.6 per cent). What the inflation figures actually tell us is that, within the ECB, the position of those on the Governing Council calling for a rate rise as early as October will be strengthened. But there is no doubt that, in this election year, all political forces – both in government and in opposition – will be united in their protest against the ECB’s monetary ‘tightening’. Even if it is the tool needed to curb inflation.