Grillism backs down again on incinerators

The first mayor elected on the Five Star Movement ticket in a major city – Parma – was Federico Pizzarotti. But his honeymoon period lasted only a few months, not with the city – which, in fact, recognised his considerable ability – but with his own political movement. Having read the documents and studied the project, Pizzarotti decided not to terminate the contract with Iren for the construction of a new waste-to-energy plant. This was exactly the opposite of what he had promised during the election campaign and of what was set out in the Five Star Movement’s election manifestos throughout Italy. Virginia Raggi, the former mayor of the capital, is still at loggerheads with Roberto Gualtieri, who is building one to serve Rome. Waste-to-energy plants – complex machines that burn the non-recyclable portion of municipal waste, producing electricity and often heat – are the bane of the Five Star Movement. In those circles, it is believed that waste can simply vanish into thin air.