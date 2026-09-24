Deviation without breach

The activation of the NEC (National Escape Clause), in fact, complicates and delays the exit of countries subject to infringement proceedings. However, within the maze of European rules, it is possible, through dialogue with the European Commission, to find a reasonable solution that does not penalise a country such as Italy, which has put its finances in order. All the government would need to do is meet the 2.9 per cent deficit target for 2026, pass a Budget Law in line with the path agreed with Brussels under the Stability Pact, and activate the NEC for energy and defence for 2027 and 2028. In this way, come spring – barring any surprises from the Istat notification – the Commission could certify Italy’s exit from the infringement procedure. If the government were also to use all the SAFE funds for defence, it could free up further budgetary leeway alongside the activation of the safeguard clause. Giorgia Meloni could present herself to the electorate with the public finances in order, having brought the country out of the infringement procedure, and a budget that allows some scope for consensus-building policies. However, she will have to resist, together with Giorgetti, the temptation to opt for a major ‘deviation’ in order to triumph at the polls at the cost of breaching the budget.