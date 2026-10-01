Ranucci hurls what he considered to be mud at Giorgio Mottola
To challenge his former friend and colleague at Report over his substantial earnings, Sigfrido publishes the exact same figures that Il Tempo had reported a month ago.
1 OCT 26
Translated by AI
Just a few days ago, Sigfrido Ranucci had accused the Corriere della Sera of publishing falsehoods in an article reporting rumours that long-serving Report correspondents were ready to leave the programme should the Labour Court reinstate the former presenter: “Yet another false article by the Corriere della Sera,” he wrote. It now transpires that these disagreements do indeed exist. Filorosso, Antonino Monteleone’s programme on Rai3, broadcast footage from a conference in Modena, as part of the DIG journalism festival, at which three long-standing figures from Report criticised Ranucci. Two are former members of the programme: Gian Gaetano Bellavia and Alberto Nerazzini. The third, Giorgio Mottola, would become one should his former friend Sigfrido return to the helm. Bellavia, Report’s long-standing accountant and adviser, who had already distanced himself from Ranucci, suggested to Mottola that Report should investigate the Lavitola case. Nerazzini, a long-standing correspondent for Report, said that Ranucci has nothing left-wing about him – as evidenced by his close relationship with Lavitola – and that he had suffered “three instances of censorship at the hands of Sigfrido Ranucci, the symbol of independent journalism”Finally, Mottola, a current correspondent for Report, confirming what the Corriere had written, said that he, “in Sigfrido’s place”, would have “taken a step back” (which is what Ranucci asked of Daniele Piervincenzi) and that Sigfrido’s “entirely incomprehensible stance” had “torn the relationship apart in a way that cannot be mended”.
Ranucci replied to all three, rejecting the accusations. But his response to Mottola is particularly telling: “It was broadcast freely on several occasions,” wrote the former presenter of *Report*. He didn’t do badly financially either, given that he ended up earning around 330,000 euros a year by selling his investigative reports (editing and travel costs included in the price): the highest figure of all the correspondents”. In effect, Ranucci is holding his former friend’s substantial earnings against him – the very same figures that, just a month ago, had been published by Daniele Capezzone’s Il Tempo, prompting a barrage of accusations of falsehoods and threats of legal action from Report’s journalists: “You’ve published false figures on salaries,” Ranucci wrote on Facebook, having always referred to the Angelucci Group’s newspapers as a sort of smear campaign directed against him. Now Ranucci has hurled that very same material at his former colleague Mottola, thereby doing Il Tempo a huge favour. In any defamation trial brought by the Report journalists, the Angelucci Group’s defence team will be able to call Mr Ranucci to testify; should the judges so wish, he will once again become the presenter of Report.