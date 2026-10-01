Ranucci hurls what he considered to be mud at Giorgio Mottola

Just a few days ago, Sigfrido Ranucci had accused the Corriere della Sera of publishing falsehoods in an article reporting rumours that long-serving Report correspondents were ready to leave the programme should the Labour Court reinstate the former presenter: “Yet another false article by the Corriere della Sera,” he wrote. It now transpires that these disagreements do indeed exist. Filorosso, Antonino Monteleone’s programme on Rai3, broadcast footage from a conference in Modena, as part of the DIG journalism festival, at which three long-standing figures from Report criticised Ranucci. Two are former members of the programme: Gian Gaetano Bellavia and Alberto Nerazzini. The third, Giorgio Mottola, would become one should his former friend Sigfrido return to the helm. Bellavia, Report’s long-standing accountant and adviser, who had already distanced himself from Ranucci, suggested to Mottola that Report should investigate the Lavitola case. Nerazzini, a long-standing correspondent for Report, said that Ranucci has nothing left-wing about him – as evidenced by his close relationship with Lavitola – and that he had suffered “three instances of censorship at the hands of Sigfrido Ranucci, the symbol of independent journalism”Finally, Mottola, a current correspondent for Report, confirming what the Corriere had written, said that he, “in Sigfrido’s place”, would have “taken a step back” (which is what Ranucci asked of Daniele Piervincenzi) and that Sigfrido’s “entirely incomprehensible stance” had “torn the relationship apart in a way that cannot be mended”.