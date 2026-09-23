Thélyson Orélien is accused of using AI to write his (award-winning) book.

As the French are preparing, as is their custom, to ‘Frenchify’ and welcome the best-selling author, someone claims to have discovered that Orélien’s book was written using artificial intelligence. An anonymous user on X wrote that they had used a piece of software, Pangram, which is designed to detect texts and content generated by artificial language models. According to the user, after analysing many passages from C’était ça ou mourir, the software concluded: “it’s 100 per cent AI”. The publisher Grasset immediately declared, in true Trumpian fashion: “fake news” and “conspiracy theory”. The author, interviewed by Libération—which dedicated its front page to him today—explained that he has always loved “creating and writing, so I don’t see why I should resort to a machine”. He also emphasised that the rhythm and imagery of the book are rooted in his Haitian and Caribbean heritage, and that therefore ‘Western AI detection software’ is unable to analyse its stylistic peculiarities. He described it as a ‘hate campaign’ and ‘a racist attack’. It remains unclear from her accusation whether she considers the software or the X user to be racist.