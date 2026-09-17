A democratic festival, just like reading itself

In this edition, which has just opened with Salman Rushdie and will conclude on Sunday with an in-person address by the President of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella, and the ‘Concerto per l’Italia’ concert by the trio Il Volo, we have designed the Dissensio Arena, a space hosting authors and intellectuals from or in exile from Afghanistan, Iran, China, Turkey, Algeria, Russia and other countries. It is the festival’s stage dedicated to freedom of speech and to those around the world who have suffered in the cause of upholding it – the most effective way to celebrate the act of reading and sharing a book: a gesture capable of changing people’s lives, outlooks and perspectives. At a festival hosting over 694 Italian and international voices, and offering no fewer than 447 events across five days, including 60 book launches, the Dissensio Arena welcomes, amongst others, the Iranian writer Kader Abdolah (a naturalised Dutch citizen), the Franco-Moroccan writer Leïla Slimani, the Iranian poet and activist Bita Malakuti, the young Syrian author Amani El Nasif, the Algerian writer Amal Bouchareb, the Israeli Assaf Gavrone and the Turkish-Kurdish Burhan Sönmez, as well as the exiled Chinese writer Liao Yiwu, who has recounted his experiences of Wuhan and the Chinese government’s conduct during the dramatic period of the pandemic. And the Ukrainian Yaryna Grusha, who arrived in Italy as a ‘Chernobyl child’ and is now a leading figure on the international literary scene from our country.