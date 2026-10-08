The commemoration for 7 October, pro-Palestinian slogans at the university: Gaza is our Vietnam

Los Angeles. “For some, 7 October is just one of many dates on the calendar – a birthday, an anniversary – but in the hearts and souls of Israelis, 7 October is a day of tragic remembrance,” says Jonathan Aaron, who has been rabbi of Emanuel Synagogue for twenty years, in a solemn tone. Dawn has just broken in Beverly Hills and on the lawn of Rexford Mini Park – freshly mown the day before – a stone’s throw from the public library and the 9/11 memorial, some residents of Los Angeles’s most famous neighbourhood are commemorating the Hamas attack three years ago, “as dusk falls in Israel”. Following the minute’s silence, a spontaneous Jewish lament breaks out, praying for the victims’ peace in the afterlife.