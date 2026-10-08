Modi has a problem with cockroaches

Just a few months ago, the same movement, through street protests, had succeeded in securing the resignation of the Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan; now it has gone even further and says it has no intention of stopping: “We have informed them that the ‘Party of Cockroaches’ and young people from across the nation – all these ‘cockroaches’ – will gather at Jantar Mantar on 10 October,” said Saurav Das, one of the movement’s leaders, yesterday. Today it will be Bangalore’s turn, at Freedom Park: the Congress Party has announced a national protest on “Black Day for Democracy”. The demonstrations are becoming an increasingly political problem for Modi, who in recent days has responded by stepping up security measures on city streets, with police barricades manned by officers armed with truncheons and CCTV cameras, diverted routes and internet shutdowns. While celebrations in honour of the Prime Minister were taking place, some opposition MPs – including Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Vadra – were arrested and then released while shouting “vote thieves”. On stage in Varanasi, BJP president Nitin Nabin accused them of colluding with “anti-social elements in a climate of anarchy”, and said they should be stripped of their right to vote.