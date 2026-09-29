The apology from the very special speaker

It is not every day that a very special UN rapporteur makes amends. Albanese did so after insinuating that anti-Semitism was not a specific hatred of Jews but of ‘Semitic peoples’ in general, and that the term, when it was coined, would have referred to anyone who was not European and came from the Middle East. A UN Special Rapporteur is not required to be a philologist. She is required, however, not to use history as fodder for a pre-determined argument. The lexicon of human rights thrives on distinctions: between occupation and genocide, between criticism of a government and hatred of a people, between analogy and inversion. When those distinctions are blurred, the result is a vocabulary that can mean anything and therefore means nothing at all.