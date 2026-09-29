Russia’s hand in acts of sabotage across Europe

Today, the Estonian government formally attributed the arson attack on Milrem Robotics – the Tallinn-based company that manufactures unmanned ground systems and supplies technology to Ukraine – to Russia. For Tallinn, this is no longer merely an incident of sabotage on national territory, but an operation commissioned by the Russian intelligence services. The fire broke out during the night of 14–15 August in a building used by Milrem, and in the days that followed, the Latvian police arrested three Latvian nationals suspected of having started the fire. The Estonian investigation had kept open – whilst never making the details of the inquiry public – the possibility that a sabotage operation lay behind the incident. Today confirmation has arrived: the Estonian Internal Security Service has stated that an assessment of the information gathered establishes that the attack was commissioned by the Russian intelligence services, and Prime Minister Kristen Michal has described it as part of a wider Russian campaign in Europe aimed at intimidating Western countries and reducing support for Ukraine.