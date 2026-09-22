Greenland and the loss of trust between Europe and the United States

It is regrettable, however, that in these unnecessary negotiations, the most precious asset between Europeans and Americans has been squandered: trust. Since January – ever since Trump said at the Davos Forum that that ‘chunk of ice’ had to be his at all costs, whilst posting AI-generated cartoons of himself holding the hands of penguins that do not even exist in Greenland – European experts and politicians have been saying that Trump’s ambitions regarding the Arctic island have shattered any certainty regarding the possible survival of a transatlantic alliance, however scaled back it may be: more so than the withdrawal from Ukraine, more so than the tariffs. So much so that there was a united and firm reaction, with the symbolic deployment of European NATO troops and, above all, the threat of a trade ‘bazooka’ against the United States. So much so that Trump, again in Davos, took a step back, saying he would not send troops and would not ‘buy’ anything, because – partly due to the markets, to which the president is far more sensitive – it was not, after all, that cost-effective. At that moment, at least, it was not, but the threats and attempts to persuade him have not ceased.