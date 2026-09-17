How Warsh demonstrated the Fed’s independence from Trump

On 22 August, Trump himself announced that Bessent had decided to intervene in the bond market by buying back short-term securities to replace them with longer-term ones, with the aim of preventing yields from exceeding 5 per cent. It is a sort of internal debt restructuring which, according to many interpretations, contradicts the Fed’s decision to raise interest rates. Bessent and Warsh, therefore, are pursuing two divergent paths. According to a different interpretation – a more benevolent one, or more ‘Trumpian’ if you will – these parallel paths will eventually converge. Whilst the Fed takes action to curb inflation, the Treasury buys and sells its own securities in such a way that yields do not exceed the set target. In this way, the effects tend to cancel each other out and the bond market stabilises. This is a crucial decision because this is precisely the black hole in the US economy.

The United States is not only the largest creditor, but also the largest debtor. This applies to both the private sector and the public sector. At over 40,000 billion dollars, gross federal debt now exceeds 125 per cent of GDP – a record in peacetime. Is it still sustainable? It is, even though the burden of the debt is increasing, now accounting for 15 per cent of federal expenditure – over $900 billion, roughly the same as the defence budget. This has a psychological impact, and not just on Americans themselves. Added to this is a new headache: the Treasury is convinced that the massive debt of the Big Tech firms could crowd out sovereign debt; in other words, it is absorbing money that could otherwise be used to support government bonds. Investors find themselves having to make difficult choices: artificial intelligence has a growing appetite for capital, and companies are willing to pay more in the hope that the desired profits will materialise. Taking a risk could be dangerous, but the Treasury’s guarantee alone is not enough to satisfy savers. So far, the buyback has not had any significant effect, but it is a medium-term operation. Will there be enough time? Warsh and Bessent seem like two skaters gliding across very thin ice, whilst beneath them the cauldron of debt is bubbling away.