The Naza of the Skies: the story of a foiled massacre

An Australian citizen had sent his unsuspecting brother to Sydney Airport to board an Etihad Airways flight carrying a bomb concealed inside a meat mincer and constructed according to instructions from Islamic State. Khaled Khayat and Mahmoud Khayat, who were subsequently sentenced to forty years in prison, had also planned to build a device to release poisonous gas in a public area. “Israeli intelligence services foiled the downing of an Australian aircraft; it would have been an unimaginable massacre,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also stated. High-grade explosives used to build the bomb had been sent by air freight from Turkey as part of an ISIS plot; the group claimed responsibility last year for the attack on the Jewish community at Bondi Beach. Australia’s Deputy Commissioner for National Security, Michael Phelan, described it as “one of the most sophisticated plots ever attempted on Australian soil”, whilst Donald Trump is reported to have subsequently revealed that Israel had also issued a warning regarding an ISIS plan to blow up aircraft bound for Europe using explosives concealed inside laptops. While ‘Naza’s’ anonymous sources made headlines around the world, the Israeli announcements about the foiled attacks did not. “The work of Unit 8200 is of the utmost importance in combating terrorism, both by Israel and by the rest of the Western world,” Yossi Kuperwasser, a former brigadier-general in the Israeli army and director of military intelligence research, now head of the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security, told Il Foglio. “A great deal of the intelligence that has led to all manner of operations against ISIS and other terrorists has come from Unit 8200. But these people would applaud anyone who says anything negative about Israel. The West must understand that Israel is fighting terror and that it seeks to do so as much as possible in accordance with international law and to minimise the number of people affected by our efforts to protect ourselves.”