Italy extends the suspension of the Schengen Agreement with Spain by a further 15 days. Madrid: “It’s a disgrace”

This morning, therefore, the Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi, took the decision to extend the suspension of the Schengen Agreement with Spain and communicated this in a note addressed to the European Commission and his counterparts across the EU. According to the Ministry of the Interior, the measure was deemed necessary following assessments carried out by the Committee for the Analysis of Immigration and Border Security, which met earlier in the day. Indeed, there remain “high levels of risk to internal security, as well as a potential threat linked to possible terrorist infiltration”. Following the Italian government’s decision, as mentioned earlier, Spain has done the same. A statement from the Spanish Ministry of the Interior reads: “Border controls were reintroduced by Spain on 8 August and extended for the first time until 23 September. The government considers that the circumstances which led to the adoption of this measure still exist and has therefore decided to extend it until 8 October, it being understood that a change in these circumstances may make it appropriate to amend the scheduled deadline.”