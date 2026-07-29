Russia issues an international arrest warrant for Pavel Durov

Russia has charged Pavel Durov, 41, founder and CEO of Telegram, with aiding and abetting terrorism and has issued an international arrest warrant against him. A statement from the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), released by national news agencies, states that the messaging app has been repeatedly used by Ukrainian spies to organise acts of sabotage. Durov responded to Moscow’s announcement by posting a photo on Telegram’s X account in which he is giving the middle finger.

The arrest warrant focuses on the dating bot ‘Daivinchik/Leo’, which is being exploited by the Ukrainian secret services to train young Russians ‘in terrorist and sabotage activities’. In 2025, 46 Russian citizens aged between 12 and 22 were arrested for assaulting a public official and sabotaging energy and transport infrastructure. All had been contacted via the chatbot by Ukrainian agents operating under false pretences.

The Telegram founder’s friction with Moscow is nothing new: in 2006, Durov and his brother Nikolai founded the social network VKontakte, known as the ‘Russian Facebook’, which soon became a driving force for internal dissent and a tool for organising protests. This use of the platform led the Russian authorities to exert significant economic and legal pressure on the two brothers, who found themselves forced to sell their shares and leave the country. Following the launch of Telegram in 2013, the FSB repeatedly demanded that the founders hand over sensitive data, even resorting to sanctions and a temporary block on the app. Durov has not returned to Russia: he now lives mainly in Dubai, where he has also relocated his company’s headquarters, and holds Russian, French, United Arab Emirates and Saint Kitts and Nevis citizenship.