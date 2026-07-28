Zelensky heads to the White House with advice from Loomer and two objectives
Graham’s funeral and the script for Trump. An hour in Washington amid promises of arms and sanctions passed by the Senate. The Ukrainian president tries to unite the fronts in Kyiv and Jerusalem. But how much does he trust Trump? Until the call with Putin. Meanwhile, Ukraine remains divided between the front line and the streets
Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump (Zelenskyy Social Media Account/Anadolu via Getty Images)
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Micol Flammini è giornalista del Foglio. Scrive di Europa, soprattutto orientale, di Russia, di Israele, di storie, di personaggi, qualche volta di libri, calpestando volentieri il confine tra politica internazionale e letteratura. Ha studiato tra Udine e Cracovia, tra Mosca e Varsavia e si è ritrovata a Roma, un po’ per lavoro, tanto per amore. Nel Foglio cura la rubrica EuPorn, un romanzo a puntate sull'Unione europea, scritto su carta e "a voce". E' autrice del podcast "Diventare Zelensky". In libreria con "La cortina di vetro" (Mondadori)