The Secret Song

Savinio’s Greek childhood unfolded under the blinding sun of a journey that combined text and musical score – the latter was subsequently abandoned for fear of a spell deemed dangerous. Debussy and d’Annunzio were true friends, united by the scandal caused by the opera on which they worked together, "Le Martyre de Saint Sébastien". They were side by side during the Vate’s years in Paris, then remained in contact – through correspondence – during the more secluded years when d’Annunzio took refuge in his chalet between the pine forest and the ocean, on the Arcachon Bay. Luigi Pirandello, the singular author that he always was, struggled, as is well known, in his time to find kindred spirits. So much so that he ended up in voluntary exile in Berlin in 1928. Before that, however, there had been the exhilarating experience of the Teatro degli Undici and his collaboration with Alfredo Casella on the ballet I segreti della Giara. The possibility of bringing two ‘similar yet distinct’ modes of expression to life in harmony was an artistic obsession for Pirandello. Montale’s passion for music, on the other hand, is well documented. From the years when he performed as a keen amateur, singing bass and baritone for Maestro Sivori, right through to his much-loved work as a music critic for the Corriere della Sera and the Corriere dell’Informazione – the poet was a visionary: he was among the first to recognise the genius of Carlo Maria Giulini. As for Elsa Morante, Pilato recalls her prodigious musical aptitude – almost an instinct, never tamed by any formal training – centred on two guiding lights: Mozart and Beethoven. She is supported here by an essay lost in the folds of time, yet still capable of speaking to us today, written by that forgotten giant, Carmelo Samonà. What remains, in the end, is a unique and cohesive narrative, at times stylised, yet always fascinating.