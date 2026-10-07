Breath, eyes, memory

Sophie grew up far from her mother. In Haiti, her childhood was shaped by the care of her Aunt Atie; thanks to her daily sacrifices and wise words, she grew into a teenager. Her mother remains a handwriting in the letters she receives and the sound of her voice in the recordings that periodically arrive from New York, where she has emigrated. That changes when a letter arrives from New York accompanied by a plane ticket: Martine invites Sophie to come. The planned reunion in the United States is intended to reunite the family, but it also unearths a painful memory that is difficult to bear.

The first tentative steps towards a relationship are followed by a coexistence increasingly weighed down by expectations and fears that manifest as overprotectiveness and attention that stifles life. As a young woman, the mother suffered an act of violence, during which she conceived Sophie. Her trauma, impossible to erase, resists even the attempt to put it into words. It is the bodies that will reveal the dark forces of this event. In her efforts to protect her daughter’s body, Martine ends up violating it herself, repeating a gesture that, for generations, the older women in the family have inflicted upon the younger ones. Thus, the theme of bodies – their vulnerability and their language – is interwoven with that of time that stands still, of a memory which, beneath an affectionate surface, seethes with fear and shame.