According to Say, the balance between freedom and virtue plays a crucial role in the creation of such a society. It is not a matter of moulding a ‘new man’ from scratch, but rather of ensuring that good institutions—and, consequently, good behaviour—are fostered. Olbia, which does not refer to the Sardinian city of the same name but takes its title from a 1660 book by John Sadler, recounts the happy experience of a people who enjoy ‘a freedom founded on good laws’. Alberto Mingardi recalled how Francesco Ferrara, in the introduction to the seventh volume of the ‘Biblioteca degli Economisti’, had noted Say’s affinity with Adam Smith: for the Frenchman, Ferrara stated, a sound economic system was ‘the indispensable condition for human well-being, and human well-being was equally indispensable for establishing the morality of peoples’. This idea is subsequently found in later thinkers such as Charles Dunoyer. In short, economics and ethics are by no means enemies, but rather the pillars of a sound human order in which freedom and virtue support one another. At the end of his essay, Say includes some maxims by Benjamin Franklin, amongst which is this: “Idleness walks so slowly that Poverty overtakes it all at once”.