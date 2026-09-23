Lost Sheep

The book follows the lives of the Flynns and their chaos: there are neither role models nor judgements, but only the characters’ urgent need to remain true to themselves wherever they may have lost their way, each in their own way. Their dysfunctional stories, their family crumbling before their eyes, their questions, and their highly creative – and often absurd – search for answers and solutions hold up a mirror to our times. Through a brilliant, ironic, and at times tragicomic style, Cash invites readers to reflect on and question their most complex contradictions with a smile—sometimes bittersweet—that he evokes through a blend of hilarious satire and unfailing tenderness.