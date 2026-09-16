“We didn’t do well”. Letters 1958–1972

Bachmann is a great writer but grappling with everyday life: “I don’t eat in the evenings any more, to get back to being slimmer”. Yet her descriptions of places—she has written an unforgettable account of Rome through a series of vignettes—are precise and incisive. Naples: “Mergellina, a small and charming station (…) Garibaldi station (or Central Station), which is huge and hideous”. She also remarks, “I could tell you plenty of funny stories about driving in Rome. On the first day, out of sheer desperation, I wanted to jump out of the car in Piazza del Popolo and leave it there.” And again: “Yesterday we gazed for hours, in this rain, at Lake Como, feeling frustrated and apathetic.” Her friendships are dizzying. B.: “Enzensberger has just phoned from Nuremberg; he’s very kind and is coming to see me next week.” “Böll is here; I’ll see him later,” she jots down, “Call Visconti. Call Calvino,” whilst Frish meets Feltrinelli.