The Italians who called it ‘Striscia la notizia’, so different from the ‘righteous’ of ‘Report’

The Italy of "Report" is one of grave demeanour, of the presenter who sets himself up as the nation’s last bastion of righteousness. The Italy of "Striscia" is the one that would hand a tapir to someone, waiting for their reaction. Within the multiverse created by Antonio Ricci – Gabibbo, the tapir, the correspondent with a drain cleaner on his head – the "veline" were the most misunderstood chapter. For a whole section of moralistic, prudish Italy, devoted to the Espresso group, the category was an insult. The ‘velina’ was seen as ‘moral decay’, ‘women’s bodies’, an emblem of Berlusconism, and so on. Antonio Ricci renamed them ‘carline’ for a while, precisely as a tribute to De Benedetti. He explained that two of the girls in the editorial office were nicknamed ‘Espresso’ and ‘Panorama’, because the covers of those very opinion weeklies – which claimed to lecture television on morality – were full of female bodies on display. One could debate endlessly whether the ‘velina’ act was liberation or a patriarchal cage, an assertion of freedom or ‘objectification’. But when in doubt, we have always been wary of forms of feminism that would have preferred the ‘veline’ to wear chadors. Thirty-eight years of "Striscia la Notizia" are a national autobiography. And one day we will need to read and analyse the incalculable number of reports received by the editorial team of Antonio Ricci’s programme over all these years – an average of three thousand a week (do the maths yourselves). We’re all in there: the one with the annoying neighbour, the person reporting their hated brother-in-law’s building violations, the mythomaniac, the madman, the frustrated soul – and especially in the early days, when reports came in via the answering machine, quite a few would-be suicides. Instead of calling a relative, a friend or the police, they’d ring ‘Striscia’.