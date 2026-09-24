Paola Egonu’s victories, projects and responsibilities

Paola Egonu often puts up a wall in everyday life too, a sort of shield, a form of protection that is perhaps necessary when you are not only a sportswoman but also a media icon. Captain of Numia Vero Volley for the second year running and a mainstay of the Italian national team, she is fresh from winning continental silver with Julio Velasco’s Her slender hands often shoot out from the net, ready to block the very attacks that are usually her greatest strength. It so happens that this fundamental skill – blocking the ball back into the opposition’s half – proves useful even away from the Taraflex court:often puts up a wall in everyday life too, a sort of shield, a form of protection that is perhaps necessary when you are not only a sportswoman but also a media icon., she is fresh from winning continental silver with Julio Velasco’s all-conquering squad. At 27, she is now a mature player and woman, aware of her potential but also of her weaknesses, because “those are always there”.

After winning silver at the European Championships, he wrote that the medal ‘says so much more and teaches us a great lesson’ – what did he mean by that?

It recounts the journey of a group of young athletes that began years ago, capturing the sacrifices, dedication, and effort required to reach that level. The article emphasizes the pride felt in returning home with a second-place finish and being welcomed with warmth, underscoring what it truly means to wear the team shirt and dedicate their lives to the sport.

It was the first real competition without Monica De Gennaro – how did you find it? Fersino, your partner in Milan, did extremely well….

Absolutely, I must congratulate Fers. First of all, it’s not easy to be a first-choice player after a legend has come before you ; then, fulfilling that role in this way is challenging because you don’t just have to do your own job, but you also have to provide significant support to your team-mates. It’s been a lovely summer and I’ve missed Monica every single day, but I have to say that her absence has helped me take that leap in quality – before, I used to wait for her to spur me on.

In Milan, now in her second year as captain, what has she learnt most from this role?

My value isn’t just measured by the points I score, but by what I’m able to convey to my teammates, what I experience alongside them, and how well I’m able to gel with the team.

What can this team achieve?

"It is difficult to provide an answer at this stage," she noted. "We are only just getting started, and the coach (Gianlorenzo Blengini, ed.) has only recently arrived. The primary focus at the moment should be on assessing ourselves, identifying areas for improvement, and adhering to our guidelines; only then can we begin to consider Conegliano, Scandicci, Novara, and, later, the European scene."

She’s won everything; she’s one of the most successful players – does she still fear she might not be up to the task?

That’s always there; the doubt never goes away, and that’s why we train every single day to boost our self-confidence and make sure we feel ready before the matches.

You have now become a media icon – how do you cope with the fame?

It is something that is gratifying to receive—recognition—even if it is often an honour as well. I believe it offers the opportunity to serve as a role model for young people; if you will, it represents the pinnacle of what we can achieve. It is not something to be taken for granted: being able to help with a simple hug, merely by being present, or even by having a photograph taken with the children. I am aware of what it signifies; I, too, was once a child and passed through that stage of life.

What are its weaknesses?

I am a highly sensitive individual. Everything stems from this: my armour simply serves to protect me – yes… this is one of the most significant factors.

You modelled at the Vogue World event – how did it go?

Even before the Paris 2024 Games, I’d modelled for Emporio Armani, wearing the kit we were going to use. It was brilliant this time too; it’s a world that interests and fascinates me immensely. I’m falling more and more in love with the way fashion manages to bring together cultures, sport, professions and perspectives… it’s something magical. Fashion in the future? Absolutely, and I am prepared.

So, what does Paola Egonu want to do when she grows up?

I don’t know – we’ll find out; that dream is also tucked away in the drawer.

In the world of sport, do you have any other dreams you’d like to fulfil?