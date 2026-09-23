The agonising international break, worse than coitus interruptus

It is a problem that plagues everyone, let us be clear: yesterday, The Guardian opened its online sports page with a cartoon about the owner of Manchester United, before going on to criticise ‘the pseudoscience that is misleading football’ and having Aurélie Csillag of Liverpool explain her idea for making women’s football more inclusive (provided she doesn’t do as in the latest series of the TV show Ted Lasso, perhaps the worst advertisement for women’s football seen in the last ten years – women’s football matches excluded, of course). This is still preferable to the situation in Italy, where, as with any self-respecting league break, the obligatory Francesco Totti interview rolls around. This time it is the turn of extracts from his new book – “gnamme”, as she would say – in which he mixes amusing anecdotes with former teammates (to be recounted exclusively in Roman dialect), rehashed reflections on his relationship with Spalletti, and Hamlet-esque, titillating eighth-grade details about his relationship with Noemi (“do I stick my tongue out or not?”), and serious passages on coming to terms with grief. Yet there is no safe space: once Totti has been set aside, readers are presented with Costacurta’s affair as recounted by Martina Colombari, fans kissing the stone where Salah sat, Belen dating Okoye, and the Argentine giving the Nazi salute while wearing a Fiorentina shirt.