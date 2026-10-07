Sciencevideo
•
2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry: live coverage from Stockholm
The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences will announce the winner at 11.45. Last year, the prize was awarded for the ‘sponge materials’ developed by Kitagawa, Robson and Yaghi. The prize has been awarded since 1901: here is this year’s winner
7 OCT 26
Last updated: 09:33
Translated by AI
At 11:45, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences will announce the winner, or winners, of the 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry in Stockholm. The prize has been awarded since 1901 and, together with the Nobel Prize in Physics, is the only one that the Academy awards annually in the field of the natural sciences.
Above is the live press conference from Stockholm.
Last year, the prize was awarded to Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson and Omar Yaghi for the development of metal-organic frameworks: porous materials capable of capturing gases, storing substances and separating molecules, with applications ranging from water collection in the desert to CO₂ capture.
The Nobel Prize in Chemistry is the third to be announced this week. Yesterday, the prize for Physics was awarded to the Belgian Francis Halzen, for his role in the creation of IceCube, the observatory that uses Antarctic ice to detect neutrinos from deep space. The other announcements will follow in the coming days: Literature, Peace and, on Monday, Economics.