Francis Halzen has won the Nobel Prize in Physics for his research into neutrinos

Physicist Francis Halzen laid the foundations for a completely new branch of astronomy. His idea was to use glacial ice at the South Pole to capture the elusive particles known as neutrinos. When a neutrino collides with an atomic nucleus, it produces a flash of light that can be detected by sensors within the transparent glacial ice. The ice at the South Pole offers numerous advantages, as it is free from various types of interference and the area is geologically stable, with no earthquakes. Halzen and his idea soon gained the support of other researchers and, just a few years later, preliminary tests were carried out on the sensors in the ice. The result was the IceCube Neutrino Observatory, completed in 2011, capable of detecting neutrinos from the distant cosmos and consisting of one cubic kilometre of ice fitted with light sensors. Thanks to IceCube, researchers can detect neutrinos originating from extremely high-energy processes in the distant universe.