Vannacci as a candidate and the ‘Gualtieri as unifier’ theory. All the uncertainties surrounding the elections in Rome

Between mid-April and mid-June, the Rome mayoral election will take place – perhaps a few months earlier, perhaps on a single election day alongside the general election, which would combine the Chamber of Deputies, the Senate and local elections into a single, nail-biting round of voting. No one knows yet, and this uncertainty over the date is compounded by a more intriguing uncertainty: that regarding the candidates. With less than seven months to go before the vote, no one knows who will challenge Mayor Roberto Gualtieri, who is seeking a second term. The rumour doing the rounds at the moment centres on Roberta Angelilli, vice-president of the Lazio region and a leading figure in the more intellectual wing of the Rome branch of Fratelli d’Italia, once led by a gentleman such as Andrea Augello, Angelilli’s husband who died in 2023. Yet, although the deal appears to be done, nothing has been made official. And the reason for this lies in the many uncertainties surrounding the election, which mean that even what seems certain is by no means a foregone conclusion. Gualtieri, in fact, is not only the centre-left’s natural candidate to succeed himself at the Palazzo Senatorio, but he is also one of the names most frequently mentioned in recent days amongst those of potential unifiers of the broad coalition – a possible bridge between the PD, M5S, AVS and the rest of the coalition; in short, a potential prime minister-in-waiting. This hypothesis is further strengthened by observing how the mayor has begun to manoeuvre. In his latest interview with La Repubblica, fresh from a meeting with his New York counterpart and icon of the international “pop left”, Zohran Mamdani, Gualtieri does not confine himself to issues concerning Rome but touches on all the major national and international issues – Ukraine, immigration, education, housing – as one would expect from an interview with a prime ministerial candidate rather than a mayor grappling with potholes and roadworks. When asked directly whether he would be open to a role as a unifying figure for the centre-left, Gualtieri replies by pointing out that he is the mayor of Rome and wishes to continue the city’s transformation for another five years, but immediately adds that it is important to him that the centre-left goes into the elections with a strong platform, and that the real issue is not so much leadership as the programme and the solutions to the country’s major problems. An elegant way of not closing the door at all.