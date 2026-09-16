A disarming Avvenire

Yesterday, alongside an editorial by Marco Impagniazzo, president of Sant’Egidio, on the risk of civil war due to a lack of social empathy, the campaign for the citizens’ initiative on unarmed and non-violent civil defence featured prominently as the lead story: “A Mano disarmata – Over 50,000 signatures collected”. It reads: “A stunning sprint to the finish line. Another form of defence is now truly possible”. This represents the open support of the Italian Church – or at least its journalistic voice – for the proposed citizens’ initiative promoted by the Italian Network for Peace and Disarmament, Sbilanciamoci! and other supporters, including the ACLI. The objectives are commendable – the establishment of a department for unarmed civil defence and of Civil Peace Corps (a long-held utopian vision of Alexander Langer), and the empowerment of the civilian population. What gives cause for concern is the ongoing and ideological opposition, on the part of Avvenire, between this initiative – which is not an official position of the CEI – and any other stance, legitimately present even within the Catholic world, that diverges from the ‘rainbow’ pacifist movement. In the past, a wide variety of Catholic circles have put forward other popular legislative proposals on various topics, from the defence of the family to independent schooling, usually met with indifference from the hierarchy. In this case, however, the hierarchy has unilaterally chosen to espouse a single ideology. More disarming than disarmed.