The broad coalition is hoping for a repeat of the ‘No’ vote and is forming a ‘coalition of appeals’ against the Melonellum

Simona Bonafè of the Democratic Party, who followed the entire legislative process on the Constitutional Affairs Committee, says: “Our battle against this electoral law – tailor-made by those in power – continues across the country, alongside all those who believe that the rules of the game affecting everyone should not be imposed by majority vote.” The machinery is already well-oiled. Zaccaria explains that legal challenges are being drafted in all regions, and that fundraising (under an umbrella organisation for the claimants) has already begun, so that, as the professor says, they will be ready to take action as soon as the law comes into force, between late October and early November. Having started with an appeal from 160 constitutional experts and followed by two conferences at the start and end of the summer, this network’s initiative, under the banner of ‘Constitution and Democracy’, aims to seek a ruling on whether the law infringes the right to vote and to obtain a judgement from the Court before the general election. While the civil society organisations involved in the Network partly overlap with those engaged in the ‘No’ campaign during the referendum, it is “first and foremost the spirit of the referendum”, says Zaccaria, that pervades this new “coalition” for the legal challenges. On the substance of the case, Professor Grosso will be responsible for the content. At present, it is understood that there will be six main points of contention to be put before the judge: the majority bonus as it is currently structured, with ‘fixed’ lists comprising 70 members of the Chamber of Deputies and 35 senators (should the bonus be awarded, with emphasis placed on both the size of the bonus, its distribution and the imposition of a ‘fixed’ list); the impossibility for voters to exercise an effective choice of representatives, given that only the election of list leaders is guaranteed; the ‘breach’ of Article 51 of the Constitution regarding gender balance; the obligation to indicate the name of the candidate for Prime Minister on the ballot paper, not only in relation to the prerogatives of the Head of State; the allocation of the bonus in the Senate, in relation to Article 57 (election on a regional basis); the number of signatures required to stand for election (6,000 per constituency, which brings the total number of signatures to be collected nationwide to over 300,000). “That’s almost the number of votes a small political party would receive,” say members of the broad coalition.