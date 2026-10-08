La Russa’s smoke screen: he opens the door to amendments to the Anti-Semitism Bill and stirs up the broader political camp. Conte: “I hope the PD votes against it”

Giuseppe Conte refuses to be silenced and is pressing ahead with his ‘no’ to the anti-Semitism bill: ‘It is a tool of repression’. The PD, on the other hand, is being the PD: debating, questioning. It will try not to split. Whether it actually succeeds in doing so, thereby averting another farce, is another matter entirely. The latest development comes from Ignazio La Russa, who, in his own way, is opening the door to amendments to the bill due to be debated in the Chamber of Deputies on 13 October. The President of the Senate recalls the unanimous appeal by life senator Liliana Segre, explaining that it will still be possible to criticise the Israeli government, but tells Il Giornale: “If further clarification is needed, let’s consider it”. Is he extending a hand, or is it a smokescreen—another way of stirring up the opposition’s anxieties? Igor Taruffi and Giuseppe Provenzano have no doubts: it is a bluff, if not worse. But others, such as Piero Fassino, are not giving up hope; they still believe mediation is possible. After all, Elly Schlein had also left the door half-open following the marathon meeting a few days ago in which the Democrats had decided on their line: “We’ll vote ‘no’”. With one caveat: “If the right changes the definition of the IHRA, which is divisive, we are prepared to vote for the bill.” Yesterday also saw a statement from Sergio Mattarella, who, recalling the tragedy of 7 October, highlighted “the barbaric and uncivilised scourges of terrorism, anti-Semitism and every form of hatred based on ethnicity and religion”.

The leader of the reformists, Lorenzo Guerini, has been working on mediation over the last few days. And whilst the M5S-AVS alliance reiterated its opposition in the Constitutional Affairs Committee, the PD – despite some grumbling from those who wanted a clear stance right from the start – abstained. A way of keeping the channels open. Some of the amendments tabled by the opposition (and rejected) in the committee will be resubmitted. For example, a request will be made, once again, to specify that ‘the expression of free criticism of the actions of the Israeli government is not considered anti-Semitism’. It will not be the only request, but it could lead the Democrats to reconsider their ‘no’ vote, at least in favour of abstention. Fassino tells Il Foglio: “Everyone said they agreed with Segre’s words – the appeal in which, incidentally, he endorsed the bill and explained that the feared risks do not exist. But precisely to dispel any doubts, he was also open to an amendment that would further clarify the meaning of the provision.” Because on an issue like this, maximum unity is essential: “It should be natural. I think it is possible to add a clause that clarifies the interpretation of the measure even further”, is the message Fassino is sending to the centre-right, but also to the Nazareno coalition. “We have maintained until now, and still maintain, that we must work to achieve the broadest possible consensus”. In any case, it is unlikely that this spirit of unity will extend to the camp of Fratoianni and Bonelli, or to that of the Five Star Movement, who do not believe in the right’s overtures at all. “Let them make concrete changes. Segre’s appeal? I respect Segre; I’ve had an excellent relationship with her, but on this point I remain firm in my position,” replies Conte. Yet the definition that is causing division – the one from the IHRA – was adopted by his own government in 2020. The former prime minister remembers this well and does not back down: “I introduced it myself by a resolution of the Council of Ministers.” But? “It was a proposal that already had some problematic aspects; today it has become a tool for suppressing any criticism of the State of Israel. It is not acceptable from a legal standpoint, because it will become a tool used at a regulatory and legislative level.” And now the context has changed: “The definition regarding Jerusalem is more balanced. We are facing genocide,” adds Conte, citing Naza – the award-winning documentary film from Venice – and, above all, hoping that “the PD will also vote against the bill”. Full steam ahead, no compromises. Indeed, on the issue of Palestine, the Movement is ready to relaunch its campaign today in the Senate with the conference ‘Gaza Without Truce’, which will be attended by MPs, Maria Elena Delia (the Italian spokesperson for the Global Solidarity Flotilla) and various organisations. Moreover, a few days ago at Rome’s Campidoglio, the M5S tabled a motion calling for Naza to be screened in Roman schools. While the PD continues to find its footing, the movement pushes full steam ahead, flotilla members.