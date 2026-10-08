Electoral law: Donzelli, the ‘overseer’ of secret votes. And he attacks Conte
The head of FdI’s organisational wing, alongside Montaruli, Kelany and others, acts as a ‘watchdog’ for his MPs against mavericks. ‘For the left, it is indecent that in Italy those who secure one more vote are in charge,’ he says. And a cross appears, drawn by MP Elisabetta Lancellotta. Bignami: ‘Even the opposition voted for the bill.’
Giovanni Donzelli during his remarks on the final vote on the Electoral Law – photo: Ansa
The Stabilucum is now law. Final approval from the Chamber of Deputies. Meloni: “Italians are back in the driving seat”
This time, the secret ballot has not caused any trouble for the centre-right: with 227 votes in favour and 164 against, the Chamber of Deputies has approved the bill. Elly Schlein and Giuseppe Conte also spoke during the explanation of vote. The only way left to stop the law now is through appeals to the Constitutional Court. The Prime Minister: “We are reintroducing the preferential voting system that has been missing for 30 years.”