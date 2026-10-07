Conte is already in ‘primary mode’: he is considering his next move against Kyiv’s arms. And he takes another dig at Schlein

Once again, the story centres on the tensions between Giuseppe Conte and Elly Schlein, fuelled by behind-the-scenes reports of meetings and a third candidate, whom the Democrat has rejected, leaving only the primary route on the table. The former prime minister wants to press ahead with the programme and the campaign stands – as he reiterated yesterday – whilst, together with his team, he is already preparing for the next battle in Parliament over arms for Kyiv: the opportunity will arise in a week’s time, when the prime minister is in the Chamber to deliver her statement ahead of the European Council. The PD secretary, on the other hand, is taking a more cautious approach, grappling with internal party dynamics. Moreover, as is well known, she would like the primaries to be held as late as possible – “by February”, her aides say – perhaps after the Constitutional Court’s ruling on the Melonellum, the timing of which remains uncertain. But Conte, her ally-rival, is in a hurry. “Primaries in January? The timetable is dictated by the need to be ready and prepared; we’ll discuss this with our allies,” is the former prime minister’s response. He envisages elections in the spring and would prefer not to hold a leadership contest right on the eve of the election campaign. And then: “Once a course of action is chosen, it must be pursued for the sake of consistency with the voters. We cannot remain in a state of total uncertainty,” he adds pointedly, responding to reporters in the Chamber of Deputies. He also mentions Sánchez, but above all presses Schlein, who shortly afterwards happens to pass by: “Hi Giuseppe, we’ll catch up later.” Polite exchanges. Who knows – given that lately the two have struggled to be seen together, almost going out of their way to avoid each other. Meanwhile, in the Transatlantico, Igor Taruffi shuttles between Democratic Party MPs, whilst bilateral meetings with the M5S staff are taking place. The sherpas are hard at work: there’s still the fallout from Schlein’s ‘one is not worth one’ remark, and there are many issues to be clarified, not to mention the timing of the primaries – though it’s still unclear who else will take part, given that even Maraio of the PSI didn’t rule it out yesterday. Then there is Onorato, the Ruffini–Gabrielli duo, a candidate backed by Renzi, and the wild card Avs, who continues to push for a programme that is still nowhere in sight. But on this issue, as is well known, Conte is unwilling to give an inch (“I will not lend myself to a watered-down project”), particularly on foreign policy and the refusal to supply arms to Kyiv: he will continue to hammer home this point and will do so without compromise.