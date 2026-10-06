Meloni’s government. Concerned by the crisis in Spain, it wants to speed up the Housing Plan. Funding in the budget and faster evictions

In addition to fiscal measures, however, the government is placing great emphasis on the security implications linked to the housing issue. It is no coincidence that Salvini himself has claimed that over 6,000 properties will be cleared by 2022. At the same time, in the Senate’s Justice Committee, scrutiny has resumed of the so-called ‘Evictions Bill’, which aims to speed up the process of clearing illegally occupied properties – a measure the majority had envisaged running in parallel with the Housing Plan. Here too, however, the Deputy Prime Minister risks being upstaged by the Prime Minister, who has once again filled her social media feed with posts about evictions such as the one carried out in Tor Sapienza, Rome: “We are restoring law and order and safety.” Her voice during the election campaign cannot be cloned, but the soundtrack – for those who are not satisfied with the better-known “Il Cielo è sempre più blu” – is already there: “Building houses makes you feel faster and lighter.”