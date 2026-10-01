Electoral law: preliminary rulings on constitutionality rejected by the Chamber of Deputies

No surprises, no mavericks: the Chamber of Deputies has rejected the preliminary constitutionality challenges tabled by the opposition regarding the new electoral bill. There were 229 votes against in the Chamber at Montecitorio, and 151 in favour. The vote was held by secret ballot, but unlike what happened in July, the majority held firm. The bill now continues through the legislative process, and next week there will be a final vote – which will also be by secret ballot – and the government will call for a vote of confidence. The exact date will be decided by the conference of group leaders, to be convened immediately after the result of today’s vote.