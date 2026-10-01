PoliticsThe vote
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Electoral law: preliminary rulings on constitutionality rejected by the Chamber of Deputies
No surprises and no mavericks: the majority is committed to a secret ballot, and the Chamber of Deputies has rejected the preliminary constitutionality challenges tabled by the opposition by 229 votes to 151. Consideration of the electoral bill continues, with the final vote (again by secret ballot) scheduled for next week.
1 OCT 26
Last updated: 11:41 AM
Translated by AI
No surprises, no mavericks: the Chamber of Deputies has rejected the preliminary constitutionality challenges tabled by the opposition regarding the new electoral bill. There were 229 votes against in the Chamber at Montecitorio, and 151 in favour. The vote was held by secret ballot, but unlike what happened in July, the majority held firm. The bill now continues through the legislative process, and next week there will be a final vote – which will also be by secret ballot – and the government will call for a vote of confidence. The exact date will be decided by the conference of group leaders, to be convened immediately after the result of today’s vote.
There were five texts in total; each group presented its own text, with the exception of Azione. Those registered to speak were Riccardo Magi (Più Europa), Gianni Cuperlo (PD), Alfonso Colucci (M5S), Devis Dori (AVS), Roberto Giachetti (IV), Igor Iezzi (Lega), Alessio D’Antonio (Azione), Andrea Gentile (Fi), Gianluca Vinci (Fdi), Alessandro Colucci (Nm) and Edoardo Ziello (FnV), for a total of one hour and twenty minutes of debate.