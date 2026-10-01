PoliticsClash on the Right
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The Futurists make a fresh push: “An Italian ICE”. Piantedosi takes the opposite stance to Vannacci and focuses on the CPRs
The Home Secretary responds to Vannacco’s offensive, as they prepare a draft bill: “Six new repatriation centres”. The suspension of the Schengen Agreement with Spain continues
1 OCT 26
Translated by AI
Whilst Giorgia Meloni is working on the budget and drafting a letter to Ursula von der Leyen – “We will ask the EU for additional flexibility” to tackle rising energy prices – it falls to Matteo Piantedosi to deal with other domestic squabbles, act as the ‘anti-Vannacci’ minister and respond to fresh attacks from the Futurists: new CPRs are announced, whilst border controls at the Spanish border and the suspension of the Schengen Agreement are extended for a further 15 days.
Yesterday, the ‘General in Reverse’ Futurists were back to taking a dig at the right: “We need an Italian ICE”. This is a long-standing passion of Vannacci’s – a Trump-style anti-migrant police force – which is now set to become a bill, as announced by Davide Bergamini. The MP spoke in the Chamber of Deputies during Question Time to press the minister on security and immigration, citing recent news stories from Reggio Emilia to Modena: crimes committed by ‘second-generation Italians’. More CPR centres are needed; remigration is a familiar script. But one that gained new momentum yesterday. Thus, according to Fn, more prevention is needed. They are calling on Piantedosi for “30,000” new recruits to the police force, more military personnel for the ‘Safe Roads’ programme, to whom they also wish to “assign judicial police functions”. And then, above all: “A police force dedicated to immigration and repatriation”, explains Bergamini. “A specialised unit”, rather than a new autonomous force. The draft bill will be tabled shortly, they promise. This is the first card that Vannacci’s supporters (who are always promising “new recruits imminent”) are playing after Calabria. It was supposed to be Saxony-Anhalt, but instead FN failed to make a breakthrough. The general had put his all into it, so in the end even that 10.9 per cent – no small feat and well above the percentages estimated by the polls – lent itself to various interpretations. Vannacci, who is now also squabbling with Aldo Cazzullo over Xmas, stands by it in any case; he takes issue with those who talk of a ‘flop’, with the newspapers and with the usual moderate centre-right. He keeps repeating that he is indispensable if the right is to win, and that he is waiting for Meloni to call. But what do those within the National Front – the very same people making conciliatory statements towards the government – actually think? “We won’t enter into an agreement, and that suits us just fine.” So it’s better to keep attacking, to keep them chasing after us.
At least until the right realises that every attempt to gain ground is met with an even bigger outburst. Meanwhile, in response to the Vannacci supporters – aided, moreover, by questions from FdI and Noi Moderati – Piantedosi cited the figures on repatriations (“6,500 this year, never such a high number”) and landings (“down 80 per cent” over two years). He then announced that he is working to open six new CPRs: in Calabria, Emilia-Romagna, Trentino-Alto Adige (2) and Tuscany, with the left already vowing to put up a fight. The reaction from the majority, however, was different; following the Education Decree, they have new cards to play on the issue of immigration. “Left-wing governors, such as Giani in Tuscany, will not stop the government,” attacks Meloni’s ally, Colonel Giovanni Donzelli. Matteo Salvini also weighs in: “Full steam ahead without hesitation.” Against the broad coalition, certainly. But also, and even more so, to try to take the wind out of Vannacci’s sails. Following the by-elections in Reggio Calabria, the ruling coalition breathed a sigh of relief. But fears remain. So, in the evening, another decision was announced: the Interior Ministry stated that the suspension of the Schengen Agreement with Spain remains in force for a further two weeks: “Possible terrorist threats”.