The Futurists make a fresh push: “An Italian ICE”. Piantedosi takes the opposite stance to Vannacci and focuses on the CPRs

Yesterday, the ‘General in Reverse’ Futurists were back to taking a dig at the right: “We need an Italian ICE”. This is a long-standing passion of Vannacci’s – a Trump-style anti-migrant police force – which is now set to become a bill, as announced by Davide Bergamini. The MP spoke in the Chamber of Deputies during Question Time to press the minister on security and immigration, citing recent news stories from Reggio Emilia to Modena: crimes committed by ‘second-generation Italians’. More CPR centres are needed; remigration is a familiar script. But one that gained new momentum yesterday. Thus, according to Fn, more prevention is needed. They are calling on Piantedosi for “30,000” new recruits to the police force, more military personnel for the ‘Safe Roads’ programme, to whom they also wish to “assign judicial police functions”. And then, above all: “A police force dedicated to immigration and repatriation”, explains Bergamini. “A specialised unit”, rather than a new autonomous force. The draft bill will be tabled shortly, they promise. This is the first card that Vannacci’s supporters (who are always promising “new recruits imminent”) are playing after Calabria. It was supposed to be Saxony-Anhalt, but instead FN failed to make a breakthrough. The general had put his all into it, so in the end even that 10.9 per cent – no small feat and well above the percentages estimated by the polls – lent itself to various interpretations. Vannacci, who is now also squabbling with Aldo Cazzullo over Xmas, stands by it in any case; he takes issue with those who talk of a ‘flop’, with the newspapers and with the usual moderate centre-right. He keeps repeating that he is indispensable if the right is to win, and that he is waiting for Meloni to call. But what do those within the National Front – the very same people making conciliatory statements towards the government – actually think? “We won’t enter into an agreement, and that suits us just fine.” So it’s better to keep attacking, to keep them chasing after us.