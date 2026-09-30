Renzi: “If Conte wins the primaries, I will support him in government”

This point was reiterated by Beppe Sala, who, speaking at the presentation, explained that he harbours no grudge against the leader of the M5S, who had called for his resignation following the investigations into town planning. “I will vote for others, but if he wins, he will have my support. I will put myself at the service of the winner and support them,” said the mayor of Milan. Both called on the coalition to speed up work on the programme and not to impose vetoes. “Let’s roll up our sleeves and get to work,” said Renzi. “Enough of those who say ‘yes’ to one thing and ‘no’ to another, and then tell you what to do – that’s not what politics is about.”