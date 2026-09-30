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Even the date of Salvini’s party conference is a farce
The dates chosen by the secretary coincide with the Festival delle Regioni in Florence, where leading figures from the Lega are expected to attend. It is yet another lapse in attention
30 SEP 26
Translated by AI
Photo: ANSA
Salvini’s ‘farce’ of a congress even has a farcical date. The news that no one will stand as a candidate is no longer news, so the focus has shifted to the calendar. The Lega’s Statute Commission proposes holding this ‘Duma’-style congress (featuring old delegates loyal to Salvini who are expected to raise their hands) on 24 and 25 October. On the same dates, the Festival delle Regioni opens in Florence. The Lega’s pride and joy lies in its current and former governors: Fedriga (chair of the State-Regions Conference), Attilio Fontana, Fugatti and Zaia. If they are in Florence, they cannot be in Milan.
It is yet another lapse in attention, a tiny one amongst the big ones. It causes no more of a stir than Francesca Verdini, Evita Verdòn, giving marks to unwelcome articles (on Instagram), nor does it cause any more of a stir than the partisan Romy, Max Romeo, who on ‘Un giorno da Pecora’ is already talking about his fate: ‘Expelled after the congress? I’m not afraid of anything’. Only Fontana remains, the ‘hidalgo’. One day it will be said: better one day with Fontana than a thousand, like these thousand from the Lega.