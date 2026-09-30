Even the date of Salvini’s party conference is a farce

It is yet another lapse in attention, a tiny one amongst the big ones. It causes no more of a stir than Francesca Verdini, Evita Verdòn, giving marks to unwelcome articles (on Instagram), nor does it cause any more of a stir than the partisan Romy, Max Romeo, who on ‘Un giorno da Pecora’ is already talking about his fate: ‘Expelled after the congress? I’m not afraid of anything’. Only Fontana remains, the ‘hidalgo’. One day it will be said: better one day with Fontana than a thousand, like these thousand from the Lega.