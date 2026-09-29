The Lega is heading towards an extraordinary congress. It could take place on 24–25 October in Milan.

The Lega’s extraordinary congress could take place in less than a month. “This morning, the Lega’s Statute and Regulations Committee, chaired by organisational head Maurizio Bosatra, concluded its work to finalise the draft regulations for the extraordinary congress requested by Secretary Matteo Salvini from the stage at Pontida 2026. The Committee reached a unanimous agreement on the regulations, on the dates of 24–25 October , and on Milan as the venue for the Congress , ” said Roberto Calderoli, the League’s Minister for Regional Affairs and Autonomies. The proposal will now be submitted to the Federal Council for approval.

In recent days, however, the tone has become more acrimonious. “Matteo Salvini can organise the Lega’s extraordinary congress all by himself. It’s a massive trap. I’m not falling for it,” Romeo stated in an interview with the Corriere della Sera. “Attilio Fontana, myself and everyone else,” he added, “are acting solely and exclusively for the good of the League and, believe it or not, for Salvini’s own good as well. The party is in freefall. The trend is frightening. “We’re in trouble,” he added, “and we mustn’t deny it. In Varese, Bergamo, Brescia, Monza and Brianza, in Valtellina, but also in Liguria and Piedmont, there is a strong and widespread sense of discontent.” “We say,” the senator continued, “that Salvini can remain secretary, but let’s set up a sort of ‘electoral committee’ – a team with real powers – to urgently realign the party’s political course. We must no longer chase Vannacci on his own turf. We must return to being the Lega, reclaiming our identity. We must go back to talking about taxation, bureaucracy and federalism. We must be the voice of the regions, promoting them. And then, above all, we must rediscover the old Lega spirit, which put the community before personal ambitions.”