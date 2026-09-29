Landini is backing Sachs, the economist favoured by Conte. The correspondence and the Naza camp

Alliances, both within and outside the broader political spectrum, and political positioning. Giuseppe Conte turns the spotlight on CGIL activists. And in the cinema, on the M5S-AVS axis, the Naza camp makes its appearance.

For the update of the CGIL’s Fundamental Programme, Maurizio Landini has chosen (among others) Jeffrey Sachs, the Columbia University economist, who regards NATO as one of the main parties responsible for the war in Ukraine and is convinced that ‘no more weapons are needed’ for Kyiv. In Italy, Sachs is also known for having gradually become one of Giuseppe Conte’s key intellectual advisors; he was among the international guests at Nova, the M5S’s policy conference. There have been several opportunities for discussion with the former prime minister: in June 2025 in Brussels, against rearmament and in favour of peace, for example. And in previous years as well. On Friday, Sachs – who has been asked by the trade union to give a keynote lecture on economics and finance – will be joining Landini at the Campidoglio in Rome. These insights will be useful to the secretary as he navigates the path leading from the CGIL’s policy conference (the union is currently celebrating its 120th anniversary in Milan, with Sergio Mattarella due to attend tomorrow) right through to the congress, which the trade union leader has said he intends to convene after the general election, partly to avoid controversy over his own candidacy. In the meantime, however, the votes of the members of the ‘red’ trade union are coveted by everyone, all the more so in the run-up to the primaries. After all, that solid bond between the PD and the CGIL has appeared less solid in recent years. There is room for manoeuvre. So next Saturday, the Conte–Sachs duo will be back in Sesto Fiorentino, at an event sponsored by the CGIL, this time to present the former prime minister’s book (who, in the meantime, must be wary of Beppe Grillo’s return to Rome, where he also visited the Chinese embassy). The initiative, dedicated to peace, will last a few days – Goffredo Bettini will be representing the PD, whilst other speakers include Nicola Fratoianni, Francesca Albanese, Elena Basile and Ginevra Bompiani – and will conclude on Sunday with a meeting entitled: ‘We will only vote for those who speak clearly on peace and rearmament’. This is further confirmation, if any were needed, of the ground on which Conte has decided to stake his electoral campaign and, even before that – whilst we still await the manifesto – his bid in the primaries. The former prime minister, after all, can forge ahead on this path, whilst his ally-rival Schlein has less room for manoeuvre (and not just on this issue), to the extent that the words that caused the biggest stir against the war were those of Virginia Libero.