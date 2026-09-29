Gigliuto: “Within the centre-right, Vannacci could draw votes from FdI and the Lega”

However, as well as putting pressure on the other centre-right parties, bringing FN into the alliance could have a second negative consequence: with him in the coalition, “there would be a greater likelihood that Azione leader Carlo Calenda would join the broad coalition”, says Gigliuto, “and he might not be the only one: if he managed to expand the coalition and create a narrative that works and motivates voters, it is not out of the question that the broad coalition could become competitive again”. Furthermore, it could be that “with a more radical centre-right, some centre-left voters might decide to go and vote, something they would not have done without Vannacci as an opponent”.