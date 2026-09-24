The “Tajanata”: changing the name of the Foreign Office

He has recently reorganised the structure of the Farnesina because, says Tajani, the ministry “must have two heads: one political and one economic”. Jokes aside, Tajani’s appearance in a miniskirt has earned him a place at Fashion Week, and it is thanks to Tajani that this garment has returned to the limelight (Prada dedicated its entire 2026 collection to it). What is the ‘Tajanata’? It is Nonna Speranza’s Gozzanian phrase, it is the ‘good things in the worst possible taste’, the utterly botched remark by the liberal Tajani, the most defenceless man in the world. He has been widely criticised, yet the truth is that Tajani has revitalised commerce, irony and feminism. Long live the ‘Tajanata’, the adventure of our Marcovaldo minister.