Tajani’s agreement at the UN to support Martina at the FAO

For this reason, the Deputy Prime Minister’s objective is twofold. As sources at the Farnesina report, on the one hand, the aim is to avoid fuelling internal controversies as has happened in the past; on the other, to demonstrate strength in backing Martina for such an important post. The elections are scheduled for next year. According to information gathered by our sources, the former Minister of Agriculture is continuing to gain ground among other countries as well: support currently stands at around 60 nations. The latest is India, as Foreign Minister Jaishankar informed Tajani yesterday. The competitors are formidable, such as the Spanish candidate Luis Planas, and the contest will be highly complex on a diplomatic level. But Italy is rooting for the Azzurri.