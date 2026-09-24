Meloni’s stance. Concerned about the cost of petrol, consideration is also being given to adjusting VAT. The ‘no’ to Salvini

The Competition Decree has been on hold since July and has not yet been rubber-stamped. The reason? Some say it is because the necessary funding is lacking, whilst others insist it is merely a matter of technical issues. In the Chamber of Deputies, the day after the final was lost in the 90th minute—the possible (early) exit from the infringement procedure—Giulio Tremonti sits and ponders this decimal point, and the wisdom that technocrats sometimes employ to rein in the bestial instincts of the election campaign. Tremonti recalls that in his day there was a way to balance the books. They were called ‘le beferate’ (after Attilio Befera, the former director of the Revenue Agency), and they were the alchemical tricks that allowed the decimals – the little hedgehogs of the public finances – to return to their rightful place. What if that decimal point had been sought out? Tremonti smiles and limits himself to a wry grin, at that very thought which Giovanni Tria, another Minister for the Economy, has made clear. Sometimes a decimal point can prove to be the best ally of those who wish to keep the accounts in order. In Italy, there is said to be a party of melancholic madmen – as Salvemini called them – who still believe in the integrity of the budgets and in the beauty of speech. Its members would include Giorgetti, Freni, Cuperlo (go and look up his quote about Guccini, spoken in the Chamber) and that Marattin, secretary of the Liberal Democratic Party, who reminded Giorgetti during Question Time: ‘Minister, you must realise that populism creeps in everywhere’. He is referring to the IRPEF cut that Giorgetti had promised before abolishing road tax (a structural cut), prior to these ISTAT figures – the refuge where the government’s new ‘untouchables’ take shelter. A day has passed and we are moving from ‘regret’ – again from Giorgetti – to a bitter aftertaste (the expression is from Francesco Filini, FdI’s strategist), who asks: ‘What happens if next year, as is likely, Istat revises its estimates?’. The question arises: can the statistician who conducts the assessment—and who thereby prevents a country from exiting the infringement procedure ahead of schedule—be punished? This is likely to become one of the next battles: whoever ‘gets the figures wrong’ will pay. And this is where the issue of error comes into play. Insiders at Istat tell us that, to be honest, certain expenditure by Ferrovie and Anas (amounting to six billion) has not been included in the calculations, which would have pushed the figure from 3.1 to 3.4 per cent, whilst at the Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF), they politely point out that those 2.3 billion (the cause of the decimal point) go directly into a register that does not pass through the MEF. In short, it could not be verified, or rather, ‘we could not have known’.