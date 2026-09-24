Meloni’s school policy. Cap on foreign students approved (but with exemptions). And she urges her allies to back the Stabilicum

The approach, as well as the government’s tone, following days of tension with the Quirinale, appears far more conciliatory. The Education Secretary, Giuseppe Valditara, seated next to Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, explains that it will be the ‘local education authorities that will redistribute pupils from classes exceeding 30 per cent to neighbouring schools. Should this not be possible due to distance, additional language support will be provided’. This is because – and here the Quirinale’s concerns may have played a part – the ‘right to education’ must be safeguarded. Parents of foreign pupils who refuse to attend Italian language courses may be fined between 200 and 1,000 euros. Earlier this afternoon, before the Council of Ministers meeting, a draft had also circulated containing a provision on the removal of children from families that fail to comply with the obligation to attend Italian language courses. “We could never do anything of the sort; I don’t know who is leaking these drafts to you – perhaps the left,” Valditara denied at a press conference. But the opposition is already on the attack: “The government wants to separate children from their families. Talk about ‘the family in the woods’,” says Riccardo Magi. Schlein goes so far as to describe the decree as “a disgrace”. Fines are also being introduced for families who make their children wear a burqa, niqab or “any other item designed to conceal the face”: up to 1,000 euros. The decree-law (preferred to the option of a draft bill) allocates funds to tackle the high cost of schoolbooks (21 million euros). The Council of Ministers also approved a suspension of the ban on Euro 5 vehicles in northern Italy (“a European regulation that is anything but green – if anything, it’s black,” Salvini exulted). Furthermore, a further provision was introduced to enable the National Anti-Mafia and Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor’s Office to exercise its powers in relation to minors as well. Also at the Council of Ministers, the government challenged the Emilia-Romagna region’s law on medically assisted suicide before the Constitutional Court, on the grounds that it “would have infringed certain areas falling within the exclusive competence of the state”.