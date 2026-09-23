News stories about anarchists do not deserve to be hidden; they are there to remind us what it means to fan the flames

Are they four Molotov cocktails or four signals? In internal intelligence reports, the threat considered to be among the most dangerous to our country’s future security is the one most underestimated by a significant section of the Italian public . It is a unique threat, one that is often met with derision, as its full scope is not understood; and although it may appear ephemeral, it has the power to hold together – with a single thread that is woven, intertwined, knotted and tightened – all the main extremist impulses sweeping through Italy. Anti-militarist rhetoric, hatred of Israel, the demonisation of the defence of Ukraine, and the suspicion that, in certain protests, a link may be forged with radical Islamism.

Anarchist, autonomous and antagonist movements – which, according to the security authorities, tend to operate most freely in three cities in particular: Turin, Bologna, Padua – naturally have their own obsessions, but they are also fuelled by generalised extremism, often circulated by various figures, such as politicians, intellectuals and activists, who, without realising it, pepper their tirades against the very same targets as the anarchists, using language similar to that which the anarchists themselves would employ. The presence of an anarchist threat must not be allowed to restrict the freedom of expression of political parties, leaders and intellectuals; and however dangerous extremism may be, it is also a right to hold inflammatory ideas, provided those ideas remain just that. But in the face of an anarchist threat which, whilst flirting with the worst forms of Italian extremism, feeds on anti-imperialist rhetoric, anti-militarist narratives, anti-colonial demagoguery, hatred towards Ukraine, sympathies for Putin and the demonisation of the Jewish people, it would be worth at least asking ourselves – from right to left – whether having a political agenda on certain points that is not too dissimilar from that of the anarchists is a good or a bad thing for the future of our democracy.