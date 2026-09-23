PoliticsGiorgia and Sergio
•
Meloni’s change of tack towards Mattarella
The Prime Minister responds to the Head of State’s criticism of the cap on foreign pupils in schools. On the substance of the matter, nothing of note. As for the approach, there is something new here. To be handled with care
23 SEP 26
Translated by AI
There has been a slight shift in the relationship between Giorgia Meloni and the Quirinale. Two days ago in Amatrice, Mattarella spoke of a school system that must “help prevent the formation of ghettos”, and his words were interpreted as an indirect criticism of the government regarding the cap on the number of foreign pupils in classes. Meloni, appearing on Vespa’s programme yesterday, claimed she had not interpreted those words as a criticism, but chose to respond to the Head of State, recalling that Mattarella, whilst Minister for Education, had called for the avoidance of concentrations of foreign pupils. On the substance of the matter, there is nothing of note. As for the approach, however, there is something new here. Meloni marks a shift in strategy and has chosen to respond directly to an indirect criticism from the Head of State. She is doing so today, and, at first glance, it will not be the last time. A warning has been issued. Handle with care.