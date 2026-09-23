On the anti-Semitism bill, Fassino challenges Schlein’s stance: “Voting ‘no’ is a mistake. We risk creating ambiguity.”

But “It is not true that this law restricts the right to criticise the Israeli government. Indeed, for the past three years, Italian streets have been filled with demonstrations criticising the Israeli government, featuring even extreme slogans, without anyone having been prosecuted,” Fassino explained to his colleagues, who had been meeting for around four hours. “It makes even less sense not to vote for the anti-Semitism bill as a means of opposing the Netanyahu government. The harshest criticism of the Netanyahu government is justified and necessary, but this cannot mean abandoning a firm and clear commitment to combating anti-Semitism.”