Salvini scraps the road tax but upsets Fontana. He wants a ‘speedy’ Pontida event with subsidised buses to fill the field

What was once Salvini’s old-school rave has now been reduced to a picnic—Pontida as a packed lunch. With two days to go before the Lega gathering, the stage has not even been erected yet, and the lineup remains unknown, as it will only be decided today, after Salvini has spoken with the regional governors, who is scheduled and able to speak. To give the impression of a large turnout, MPs are being asked to spread out across the lawn, rather than gather on the stage. This is a new development. Every year, party activists are called upon to unfurl the flags of each region – the Lombardy flag, the Veneto flag, which weighs 50 kilos – but this year they’re merely serving as extras in a farce. Another farce in the making is the launch of Silvia Sardone’s candidacy for mayor of Milan, and this in itself warrants an article within the article. At the end of June, in the midst of the Lega crisis, Salvini launched the primaries for Milan to select the Lega candidate. On paper, of course, Salvini won, followed by Sardone, but no one has ever seen the counted ballot papers. However, according to those present at the polling stations, the outcome was different. Salvini had intended to field Alessandro Morelli – the ‘Tiziano Terzani of Ceuta’ – as the candidate for Milan, but Sardone, in order to prove her worth, decided to mobilise her own voters. How many votes did Salvini receive? It would be interesting to track down those ballot papers and see if there are more than 154. A conference call is scheduled for today between Salvini and the regional governors – ‘Hidalgo’ Fontana, Zaia and Fugatti – who, every time he takes the floor, asks: ‘What about a third term?’. Last time, they reached this truce and agreed on the formula: ‘Let’s write a manifesto’. Zaia is drafting it together with Fontana and Fedriga, but the truth is that none of the three has any faith in the future Salvini promises. The story of Alberto Stefani is remarkable: the Veneto governor, who looks like an altar boy, has left scorched earth in his wake in Veneto against his rivals – those not from his ‘parish’. Now that Salvini needs Zaia, he is prepared to offer him a head – just as Salome did – whilst the League commissioner, a loyal supporter of Stefani, is offering Zaia (once again) the post of deputy secretary of the League, because “all you have to do is ask”. Yet another farce.