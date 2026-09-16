Primaries to be held: Elly or Elena? Here’s how the turning point came about / Call me by my other name. They’re at risk of holding primaries, but only to decide whether to call Schlein: Elena or Elly. During the Festa dell’Unità in Reggio Emilia, young activists began chanting “Elena” without informing the older members, who in turn applauded “Elly” because they had not been told by the younger generation. Below the stage, a participant remarked, “What? Are we even divided over the name?” In short, there are two factions. And the strategy itself seems to have been imported from abroad. Where did this idea come from? It’s being championed by an Instagram group called ‘darsamore’, ‘De André racconta la serie A’ – a group that wants to make Schlein seem likeable (and it’s unclear whether Schlein’s staff are behind it).